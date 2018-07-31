Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Former Impact Knockout's Champion And More Confirmed For Mae Young Classic

David Cullen
ANALYST
News
1.54K   //    31 Jul 2018, 01:00 IST

Th
The 'Queen' is coming

What's the story?

WWE have announced a few more entrants into the second annual Mae Young Classic. They include Priscilla Kelly, Xia Brookside (daughter of UK legend and WWE coach Robbie Brookside) and former 5-time Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Madison Rayne.

In case you didn't know...

Madison Rayne is an Impact Wrestler veteran, having debuted for the company 9 years ago as a member of The Beautiful People.

Over the course of her near-decade run with the company, she feuded with and defeated every tp Knockout in company history, including Gail Kim, Mickie James, Angelina Love, Velvet Sky and many more, and was a 5-time Knockout's Champion. Most recently, she had unsuccessfully challenged Su Young or her Impact Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary last week.

Madison is also married to former WWE announcer and current Impact Wrestling announcer Josh Matthews.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced Madison Rayne, Priscilla Kelly and Xia Brookside would be joining the Mae Young Classic earlier today. When commenting on Madison Rayne, WWE said:

"A 13-year ring veteran from Columbus, Ohio, Ashley Rayne will not be intimidated by the Classic's world-class field. Fighting far and wide, with tours of Japan, the U.K., mainland Europe and the United Arab Emirates under her belt, Rayne has crossed paths with the likes of former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James in the past. Her preferred finishing move, the Cross Rayne, is a vicious rolling cutter that threatens to twist opponents' heads off their shoulders."

Madison also Tweeted on the news.


What's next?

WWE is yet to announce an official date for the second Mae Young Classic, but it is expected for sometime in mid to late August. The finals will take place at WWE's first ever all women's pay-per-view, Evolution, on October 28.

WWE has now announced 23 of the 32 competitors, with Madison Rayne, Priscilla Kelly and Xia Brookside joining the likes of former WWE Diva's Champion Kaitlyn, Toni Storm, Deonna Purrazzo, Meiko Satomura, Killer Kelly, and Mercedes Martinez, to name a few.

As of last week, Madison Rayne was still working for Impact Wrestling, so it should be interesting to see where she goes from the Mae Young Classic.

David Cullen
ANALYST
26 years old
