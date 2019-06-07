WWE News: Former Impact Wrestling Star finally makes his WWE debut with new name

Joaquin Wilde FKA DJZ.

What's the story?

Despite the reported unrest amongst a section of the current roster, WWE continues to be the dream destination for many up-and-coming talents. The company never stop hiring and debuts take place on a regular basis.

The latest name to have joined the list is former Impact Wrestling star DJZ, who made his WWE debut at the most recent NXT house show in Largo, Florida. The former X-Division Champion made his first appearance for WWE's developmental brand with a new name.

In case you didn't know...

The 32-year-old DJZ, real name Michael Paris, began wrestling in 2003 and has been one of the most promising indie talents for well over a decade.

DJZ has worked for notable promotions from around the world such as Lucha Libre AAA, Major League Wrestling, Absolute Intense Wrestling and DDT Pro-Wrestling, to name a few.

He was picked up by TNA/ Impact Wrestling in 2011, where he went on to win numerous honours. He has won the X-Division title on two separate occasions while also being a former one-time Impact World Tag Team Champion along with Andrew Everett.

DJZ is a true warrior, who has overcome health complications that almost killed him. He had to undergo emergency surgery in 2017 to fix a ruptured colon and internal bleeding suffered during a match.

Due to the time on the sidelines, which resulted in major losses and increasing debts, the talented wrestler battled panic attacks and severe bouts of depression. However, he fought against all the odds and managed to sign on the dotted line of a WWE contract earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Debuting under name Joaquin Wilde, DJZ made his in-ring NXT debut at the recent house show in Largo. He seemed to have adopted his pre-WWE gimmick with his trademark entrance infused with lights. DJZ kicked off his WWE career on a winning note as he came out victorious against Kona Reeves.

You can check out the photos of his debut below:

.@joaquinwilde_ bring the real meaning to “lighting up a room by walking in it” ✨ #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/3shBxoAcqi — Morgan💗 (@MorGunShow) June 7, 2019

What's next?

DJZ now known as Joquin Wilde has all the tools to succeed in the WWE and we wish him nothing but the best as he begins a new chapter in his career. The former Impact star has been through a lot and thoroughly deserves all the recognition coming his way.