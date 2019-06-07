×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former Impact Wrestling Star finally makes his WWE debut with new name

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
423   //    07 Jun 2019, 11:35 IST

Joaquin Wilde FKA DJZ.
Joaquin Wilde FKA DJZ.

What's the story?

Despite the reported unrest amongst a section of the current roster, WWE continues to be the dream destination for many up-and-coming talents. The company never stop hiring and debuts take place on a regular basis.

The latest name to have joined the list is former Impact Wrestling star DJZ, who made his WWE debut at the most recent NXT house show in Largo, Florida. The former X-Division Champion made his first appearance for WWE's developmental brand with a new name.

In case you didn't know...

The 32-year-old DJZ, real name Michael Paris, began wrestling in 2003 and has been one of the most promising indie talents for well over a decade. 

DJZ has worked for notable promotions from around the world such as Lucha Libre AAA, Major League Wrestling, Absolute Intense Wrestling and DDT Pro-Wrestling, to name a few.

He was picked up by TNA/ Impact Wrestling in 2011, where he went on to win numerous honours. He has won the X-Division title on two separate occasions while also being a former one-time Impact World Tag Team Champion along with Andrew Everett.

DJZ is a true warrior, who has overcome health complications that almost killed him. He had to undergo emergency surgery in 2017 to fix a ruptured colon and internal bleeding suffered during a match. 

Due to the time on the sidelines, which resulted in major losses and increasing debts, the talented wrestler battled panic attacks and severe bouts of depression. However, he fought against all the odds and managed to sign on the dotted line of a WWE contract earlier this year. 

The heart of the matter

Debuting under name Joaquin Wilde, DJZ made his in-ring NXT debut at the recent house show in Largo. He seemed to have adopted his pre-WWE gimmick with his trademark entrance infused with lights. DJZ kicked off his WWE career on a winning note as he came out victorious against Kona Reeves.

You can check out the photos of his debut below:

Advertisement

What's next?

DJZ now known as Joquin Wilde has all the tools to succeed in the WWE and we wish him nothing but the best as he begins a new chapter in his career. The former Impact star has been through a lot and thoroughly deserves all the recognition coming his way.


Tags:
WWE NXT Triple H Kona Reeves
Advertisement
WWE News: WWE changes names of two NXT Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE officials happy after releasing Impact Wrestling Star
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE changes names of 5 NXT Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE news: Another top NXT star undergoes a name change 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kushida joined by two fantastic new recruits at WWE Performance Center
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Performance Center recruits who could be NXT Champions someday
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Is Shane Strickland finally WWE-bound?
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Signees That May Debut on NXT TV Shortly After WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer makes emotional return with a rare NXT appearance
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Superstar rejects big WWE offer to return
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us