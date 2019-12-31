WWE News: Former Intercontinental champ wants to face Brock Lesnar in dream match

Brock Lesnar will be on WWE television at the start of 2020

Brock Lesnar is set to return to WWE in 2020, and will most likely compete at Royal Rumble. The current WWE Champion has been absent from WWE television for a long time but should return in the run-up to WrestleMania 36 in April.

One Superstar who would like to face Lesnar in WWE is former Intercontinental Champion, Bobby Lashley.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Lashley spoke about the dream match between the two former MMA stars and how he would want it to happen in 2020.

"2020 is the year to make a run for that big match. People have been talking about how me and Brock (Lesnar) would be amazing, and there have been all kinds of different comparisons. If people want to hate me and put me as a heel against Brock, I’m 100% down for it. But at the same token, I think there is an opportunity for people to see what I’m doing with Lana and like it, and want to see me go after Brock. Regardless of anything else, that needs to happen."

Lashley and Lesnar have gone down similar paths, beginning as amateur wrestlers before venturing into pro wrestling and then MMA. But, they haven't faced each other as they have not been in WWE at the same time.

But, with both of them on the company roster currently, this is one dream match that could actually happen in the near future.