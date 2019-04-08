×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former Intercontinental Champion returns at WrestleMania after 7 months

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.79K   //    08 Apr 2019, 04:57 IST

Image result for braun strowman wrestlemania 33

What's the story?

Harper, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV since post-Summerslam, made his official return to WWE after seven months at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He didn't manage to win it, unfortunately, but it's good to see him back!

In case you didn't know...

Harper has been out of action after losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Rowan as The Bludgeon Brothers. They were a short-lived but successful tag team, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

They held the titles until right after SummerSlam, where they were defeated by The New Day. Since then, both Harper and Rowan were out injured, but Rowan returned at Royal Rumble 2019 as the "intellectual peer" of "The New" Daniel Bryan.

Harper actually vented in frustration on Twitter about his underutilisation in WWE. He had been cleared to wrestle in early February but was kept on the sidelines. He's not the only one who's been venting out about being underutilised and he's also not the only one who has been kept on the sidelines. Sami Zayn, too, has been cleared for a while but WWE seems to be keeping him away until after WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Harper was with there with all the other men, not getting any entrance of his own. The most interesting part of his appearance was that he had a showdown with his old partner with the Wyatt Family Braun Strowman.

He was, eliminated, however. It's going to be interesting to see which brand he ends up on. Since he's obviously not going to be partnering with Rowan, he may find himself going to RAW. There is a superstar shake-up a week after WrestleMania, so WWE may hold off on him until then.

What's next?

Harper is likely going to be in the midcard as usual after this. It's a shame that he isn't being utilised better, but we can't expect everyone to get pushed.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Luke Harper Braun Strowman
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
All the Champions after WrestleMania 34 : Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 Potential Finishes For Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor - Intercontinental Championship | WrestleMania 2019
RELATED STORY
10 Blockbuster returns and debuts that could happen after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 WWE superstars who can make a return at WrestleMania or its aftermath
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Predicting all WWE title holders after WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Finn Balor to face Bobby Lashley for Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former World Champion to make WWE return with new gimmick after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
6 big surprises we could see at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who retired at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who are destined to receive title matches after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us