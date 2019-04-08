WWE News: Former Intercontinental Champion returns at WrestleMania after 7 months

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.79K // 08 Apr 2019, 04:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Harper, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV since post-Summerslam, made his official return to WWE after seven months at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He didn't manage to win it, unfortunately, but it's good to see him back!

In case you didn't know...

Harper has been out of action after losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Rowan as The Bludgeon Brothers. They were a short-lived but successful tag team, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

They held the titles until right after SummerSlam, where they were defeated by The New Day. Since then, both Harper and Rowan were out injured, but Rowan returned at Royal Rumble 2019 as the "intellectual peer" of "The New" Daniel Bryan.

Harper actually vented in frustration on Twitter about his underutilisation in WWE. He had been cleared to wrestle in early February but was kept on the sidelines. He's not the only one who's been venting out about being underutilised and he's also not the only one who has been kept on the sidelines. Sami Zayn, too, has been cleared for a while but WWE seems to be keeping him away until after WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Harper was with there with all the other men, not getting any entrance of his own. The most interesting part of his appearance was that he had a showdown with his old partner with the Wyatt Family Braun Strowman.

He was, eliminated, however. It's going to be interesting to see which brand he ends up on. Since he's obviously not going to be partnering with Rowan, he may find himself going to RAW. There is a superstar shake-up a week after WrestleMania, so WWE may hold off on him until then.

What's next?

Harper is likely going to be in the midcard as usual after this. It's a shame that he isn't being utilised better, but we can't expect everyone to get pushed.

Advertisement