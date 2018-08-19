WWE News: Former MMA Star appears at ringside in Brooklyn

Matt Riddle shocked the WWE Universe when he arrived in Brooklyn

Over the past few months, there have been a lot of rumours that have stated that former MMA fighter Matt Riddle had signed for WWE. The company are yet to come out and confirm that Riddle has signed any kind of contract with the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, but tonight as part of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Riddle was all but confirmed as the WWE's newest recruit when he was spotted at ringside following the match between Velveteen Dream and EC3.

Riddle has been tearing it up on the Independent Circuit over the past few years but has been hinting that he is heading to WWE in the most recent months and now it appears that he has finally achieved his dream.

Are you as excited to see #MattRiddle in Brooklyn as HE is to BE in Brooklyn?!@SuperKingofBros #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/wOP2y9yRhY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2018

The former MMA fighter has been able to stand out on every stage he has been on and now he will be looking forward to the challenge that NXT will give to him.

There were earlier reports that WWE creatives were thinking of adding Matt Riddle to the NXT Championship match in place of Aleister Black since he is already considered to be a rising star by many officials backstage. This plan obviously didn't come into fruition since the match is now a Last Man Standing match between Johnny Gargano and Champion Tommaso Ciampa, but it shows how much faith the WWE Universe have in Matt Riddle to even consider the fact that that could be WWE's overall plan.

Takeover War Games is now just three months away and it's entirely feasible that Matt Riddle could be making his debut as part of the show the night before Survivor Series.

