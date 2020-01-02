WWE News: Former NWO Member says that Lars Sullivan should return as Attitude Era Character

Lars Sullivan has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The recent revelations about his adult video past have created more headaches in a run that has been mired in controversy and injury. Perhaps though, that can be turned into his advantage.

Former WCW star and NWO Member Disco Inferno discussed the recent problems that 'The Freak' has encountered on the Keepin' it 100 podcast. Disco Inferno said that his first thought about the recent Lars Sullivan report was that it reminded him of Val Venis. He explained:

"A lot of gay male p**n stars were straight male p**n stars. I think, 20% of them, did gay stuff first. A lot of them did it. So, he could actually come back as the Millennial version of the Val Venis character because he did (censored) ...and he can be managed by Val Venis."

While it does seem far fetched that the WWE would revisit a risque character like Val Venis, in a sense, Disco Inferno does make an important point, despite him probably half-joking about it.

Considering that Vince McMahon loved the Lana-Lashley wedding segment, where it was revealed that Lana had an affair with Liv Morgan, it's not out of the realm of possibility.