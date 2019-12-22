WWE News: Former NXT Champion hints at massive gimmick change

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

NXT Championship

Gimmick changes are a good way of returning to the spotlight for a lot of Superstars and WWE has often encouraged the ones with less TV time to get things done.

Liv Morgan is currently undergoing a gimmick change, and we all know how well Bray Wyatt's gimmick changes have worked.

Now, it seems like Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas is set to undergo a change. The former NXT Champion has hinted on Twitter that he is set to go on a break and return with a new gimmick.

He tweeted:

I’m on a life changing expedition right now and the next time you see me it will be a Bo You’ve never seen😉 #Bosway #WWE — Bo Dallas (@TheBoDallas) December 20, 2019

Bo Dallas started off on the main roster with his Bo-lieve gimmick and went on a winning run, but the WWE Universe was not glued to his character. Soon after, he joined the B Team and became more of a tag-team star.

There is no report or rumor on what his new gimmick could be, and we also do not know for sure that he will return with a new gimmick. At the moment, it is not even clear what the 'life-changing expedition' is!