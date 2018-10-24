WWE News: Former NXT Champion recalls incredible story about Roman Reigns

Reigns vacated the Universal Championship this week on RAW.

What's the story?

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black has recalled an incredible story about how Roman Reigns treated him on his first ever WWE main roster tour, going into spectacular detail on his dealings with the most recent WWE Universal Champion.

In case you didn't know

Last night on RAW, Roman Reigns shocked the world when he revealed the devastating news that he had been in remission with Leukemia for the past 11 years but, having overcome the disease once, it's now back and he's having to step away from wrestling in order to try and deal with his health issues.

Roman Reigns vacated the WWE Universal Championship to chants of, "Thank you, Roman" before going backstage and being emotionally embraced by a plethora of WWE Superstars.

The heart of the matter

While several WWE Superstars have opened up online with messages of support for Roman Reigns, one man has gone above and beyond with his tribute - opening up about how Reigns accepted him to the main roster locker room, as well as revealing the four locker room leaders on WWE RAW.

Aleister Black has recalled his first ever WWE main roster tour in 2017 when he would clean up after the rest of the roster as their understudy - a mark of respect in the wrestling business. That is until he had an encounter with Roman Reigns that changed everything.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is taking an indefinite leave from WWE to continue his fight with Leukemia, we wish him all the best and hope to see him very soon.

Aleister Black, meanwhile, is back in NXT and will be a regular on television over the next few Wednesdays, but it'll be interesting to see if we spot the former NXT Champion on the main roster any time soon.

What do you think of Aleister Black's Roman Reigns story? Let us know in the comments...