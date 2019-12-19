WWE News: Former NXT Champion returns and costs the title match to Finn Balor

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 07:15 IST SHARE

Finn Balor

The final NXT episode of this decade kicked off with Adam Cole defending his NXT Championship against Finn Balor. The Prince earned this title opportunity following his victory over Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat match on last week's edition of the Black and Gold brand.

As the fans had expected, Balor and Cole delivered an instant classic matchup. The Prinxe had the upper hand towards the end of the match but the scenario changed completely with former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano making his presence felt on the ringside. The distraction allowed Adam Cole to hit Finn Balor with a low blow and the Last Shot to get the three-count.

Post-match, Johnny Gargano entered the ring and viciously attacked The Prinxe with a chair.

NXT Championship

Since returning to the Black and Gold brand in October, Finn Balor has been aiming to recapture the NXT Championship. Although Johhny Gargano and Matt Riddle became an obstruction for The Prinxe, Balor managed to pave his way into the title picture. Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee were after the NXT Championship as well but Balor toppled them with his victory in the triple threat match.

Adam Cole, who had successfully led NXT to victory in the brand wars, wanted to conclude the year by retaining his NXT Championship. He was determined to teach Finn Balor a lesson to solidify his claim as the greatest NXT Champion of all time. Although he did pick up the win, most of the credit is due to the returning Johnny Gargano.

It went down exactly as Finn Balor had predicted; his future now resembles his past.