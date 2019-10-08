WWE News: Former NXT Champion returns to action on RAW

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 308 // 08 Oct 2019, 07:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black

This week's edition of WWE RAW from Bakersfield, California provided the fallout from Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The show marked the surprise return of former NXT Champion Aleister Black, who challenged any member of the RAW roster to pick up a fight with him. Later on, the Singh Brothers, Sunil and Samir Singh, made their return to the Red Brand as well and went on to challenge The Dutch Destroyer.

Aleister Black didn't hesitate to accept the challenge and took on The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap match on RAW. Despite the seeming disadvantage, Black dominated the match and won when Samir Singh tapped out to the modified dragon sleeper.

Return of the Dutch Destroyer

Following his dominant run in NXT, Aleister Black moved up to the main roster earlier this year, along with Ricochet. The two competed for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships till WrestleMania after which they had to disband owing to the Superstar Shakeup. While Ricochet moved to RAW, Black became a part of SmackDown.

Since the Shakeup, Ricochet has been a former WWE United States Champion but Aleister Black didn't achieve notable success. He randomly feuded with the likes of Cesaro, Sami Zayn and others throughout his tenure in the Blue Brand.

Nonetheless, its WWE Draft season once again and it can be expected that Aleister Black will be a top pick following his impressive performance on tonight's episode of RAW.

The Singh Brothers' return

Advertisement

Since the former WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal went on a hiatus, Sunil and Samir Singh gradually disappeared from RAW. Eventually, The Singh Brothers evolved to be a constant of the WWE 205 Live brand and with their match against Aleister Black, they made their return to the Red Brand as well.

Hopefully, the Draft will bring them back to the show on a permanent basis.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!