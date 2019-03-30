WWE News: Former NXT star looks back on his WWE run and reveals why he was released from the company

Soumik Datta

Sam Adonis

CMLL sensation Sam Adonis is currently busy portraying a heel pro-Donald Trump character in Mexico, however, prior to his success in CMLL, Adonis was part of WWE's developmental brand NXT.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc recently, Adonis discussed a host of topics including his run with the WWE and his post-WWE career as well.

Sam Adonis made his Pro Wrestling debut in 2008 and eventually made his way to WWE's developmental brand FCW in 2011. However, after suffering a gruesome knee injury and two matches later, Adonis was released from WWE.

Following his release, Adonis started working in Europe and also made his way over to Mexico and Japan.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc, Adonis revealed that when he initially signed with the WWE in 2011, he learnt that he was too young to have a contract with the company. After having signed with the company in 2011, Adonis spent nine months till 2012 before being eventually let go of his contract. (H/T: 411 Mania)

“I learned that I was too young to have a WWE contract. I was signed at the end of 2011 and spent nine months there in 2012, and it just wasn’t for me. I was a 21-year-old kid and anybody that’s worked there will tell you that that environment is not set up for children."

Adonis further revealed that he wasn't mature enough to handle the situation and wasn't really ready to be a part of the WWE roster in the first place.

"I wasn’t mature enough to handle the situation and rise to the occasion of a professional environment. Even as a performer I wasn’t really ready to be there.”

Following his release from WWE, Adonis went on to work with the likes of CMLL and AJPW in Japan, however, despite being released from the WWE just after nine months, Corey Graves' brother remains positive about his release and his relationship with the company as well.

Adonis noted that he was released on good terms from the company and still remains friends with most of his contacts that he has had since then.

“Luckily, I was released on good terms and remained friendly with most of the contacts that I had. Since then, I’ve really flourished and have been lucky enough to be presented with a ton of opportunities inside the wrestling business. I definitely look at my time there as valuable, but while I was there I definitely wasn’t ready to be there.”

Sam Adonis is currently doing a tremendous job being a heel in Mexico and is considered as one of the best foreign talents' to step foot in CMLL as well.

