What's the story?

WAW British Wrestling, the promotion run by SmackDown GM Paige's family, announced yesterday that former English Premier League striker Grant Holt would be making his pro wrestling debut at a WAW show in 2019.

Glad to sign up to do this show next year. Great lads and will be a great show. My fee for the show will be going to to a couple of charties. Make sure you all come and support it . https://t.co/EQnD7ceDmT — Grant holt (@Grantholt31) May 22, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Grant Holt played for Norwich City in the Premier League between 2011 and 2013 during his 4-year stint at the club. Holt has also played for Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest. Holt has made over 400 professional appearances, scoring more than 150 goals.Out of those 150, 25 came in the Premier League.

Most recently, Holt was playing for Barrow in the National League making 23 appearances.

The heart of the matter

WAW announced that Grant Holt would be making an appearance in 2019. Holt announced on Twitter that his appearance fee would be going to charity and encouraged fans to come down and support the show.

Some outlets were initially reporting that Holt had signed a contract with WAW but Paige's brother Roy Knight cleared the air on Twitter.

Just too clear things up @Grantholt31 has agreed to wrestle in 2019 @WAW_UK but he’s havnt signed signed no contract with us 👍👍 — Roy Knight (@RealRoyKnight) May 21, 2018

What's next?

As of now, Grant Holt will make his pro wrestling debut in 2019 but there has been no word on any further appearances.

Author's take

It's great seeing Grant Holt giving pro wrestling a shot, especially because all the proceeds go to charity. Who knows, Holt could transition to pro wrestling how so many American Football players have done so before him.

