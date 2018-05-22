Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Pro Wrestling/Football News: Former Premier League striker to make pro wrestling debut

    Pratyay Ghosh
    FEATURED WRITER
    News 22 May 2018, 19:17 IST
    530

    Manchester City v Watford - Premier League
    What's the story?

    WAW British Wrestling, the promotion run by SmackDown GM Paige's family, announced yesterday that former English Premier League striker Grant Holt would be making his pro wrestling debut at a WAW show in 2019.


    In case you didn't know...

    Grant Holt played for Norwich City in the Premier League between 2011 and 2013 during his 4-year stint at the club. Holt has also played for Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest. Holt has made over 400 professional appearances, scoring more than 150 goals.Out of those 150, 25 came in the Premier League.

    Most recently, Holt was playing for Barrow in the National League making 23 appearances.

    The heart of the matter

    WAW announced that Grant Holt would be making an appearance in 2019. Holt announced on Twitter that his appearance fee would be going to charity and encouraged fans to come down and support the show.

    Some outlets were initially reporting that Holt had signed a contract with WAW but Paige's brother Roy Knight cleared the air on Twitter.


    What's next?

    As of now, Grant Holt will make his pro wrestling debut in 2019 but there has been no word on any further appearances.

    Author's take

    It's great seeing Grant Holt giving pro wrestling a shot, especially because all the proceeds go to charity. Who knows, Holt could transition to pro wrestling how so many American Football players have done so before him.

    Premier League 2017-18
