WWE News: Former Raw Tag Team Champion spotted backstage at Raw Reunion with Zack Ryder

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 115 // 23 Jul 2019, 07:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zack Ryder

What's the story?

On tonight's Raw Reunion show, former Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Nicholas were spotted backstage together with the former tweeting out a photo with the 10-year-old.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 34, referee John Cone's son, Nicholas was chosen out of the WWE Universe by Braun Strowman to be his tag-team partner in his Raw Tag Team Championships match against The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro). The duo eventually won their match, making Nicholas the youngest champion in WWE history and marking Strowman's first title win in WWE, as well. However, the pair relinquished the title the following night on Raw due to Nicholas still being in school.

A year later, at WrestleMania 35, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins shocked the world when they defeated The Revival to win the Raw Tag Team Championships, ending Hawkins' historic losing streak in the process.

The heart of the matter

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison wasn't the only superstar who was spotted backstage at the Raw Reunion Show, as former Raw Tag Team Champion, Zack Ryder was also seen with another former champion, Nicholas.

Ryder took to his official Twitter account and claimed that he ran into his first legend at the Raw Reunion show, as he posted the following photo with Nicholas:

What's next?

At the Raw Reunion show, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins competed in a tag team match against The Viking Raiders, who brutally squashed the former Raw Tag Team Champions to secure an easy win on the show. As for Ryder, it will be interesting to note if he and Hawkins somehow manage to re-enter the tag titles picture once again.

As far as Nicholas is concerned, the former Raw Tag Team Champion has stated that he will one day return to the WWE in order recapture his relinquished title. However, that is probably a few years down the line from now on.