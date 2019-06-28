WWE News: Former Raw Women's champion reveals new look with drastic hairstyle change

What’s the story?

Nia Jax is on course to make her comeback but is reportedly at least a couple of months away from her in-ring return. The former RAW Women's champion has hit the gym and has been regularly updating the fans on her progress.

She has now revealed her new look as well with a drastic hairstyle change.

In case you didn’t know…

Nia Jax was getting her big push in WWE when she, unfortunately, tore both her ACLs. She had to undergo surgery on both knees but is recovering well.

Before her injury, Nia was set-up to face Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley in an inter-gender match. With the former Sheild member leaving the company, the plan was to put the former RAW Women's champion over.

Adding to that, she also became the first ever WWE star to take part in both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble on the same night. She infamously took R-Truth's spot in the Men's Rumble after knocking him out on his way to the ring.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax has been out of action for some time now, and it looks like she will be returning for a new hairstyle when she makes her come back. Whether it will result in a gimmick change or it's just something she's trying out before her return is still unknown.

What’s next?

Nia Jax is on her way back, but reports suggest that she will need at least another couple of months to make her in-ring return. It will be interesting to see how WWE book her once she is back as she can't be pushed to the title frame straight away.

Sasha Banks's best friend, Bayley holds the SmackDown Women's title, and there are rumours that the two would be feuding for it for some time. Meanwhile, Lacey Evans is getting the push for the RAW Women's championship against Becky, but the WWE Universe is not impressed with her.