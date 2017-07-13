WWE News: Former referee reveals how the locker room learned about the Chris Benoit tragedy

Marty Elias remembers a surreal atmosphere.

by Riju Dasgupta News 13 Jul 2017, 16:04 IST

Marty Elias remembers the incident that shocked the world

What’s the story?

Ten years ago, the world of wrestling changed forever when WWE superstar Chris Benoit murdered his family and then killed himself by hanging. Marty Elias, a former WWE referee was backstage when Vince and Stephanie McMahon broke the news to the locker room, and revealed the details in a Fan Q&A, as reported by Wrestling Inc.

In case you didn’t know...

Benoit is considered by many, as one of the greatest in-ring technicians of all time in professional wrestling. A former World Heavyweight Champion, his legacy was forever stained and soiled when he murdered his wife and son, and later killed himself.

Much speculation has gone into whether or not Benoit was responsible for the heinous deaths but whatever the case, 25/07/2007 remains the darkest day in the history of sports entertainment. WWE has distanced himself from the man, in the light of the heinous crime allegedly committed by him.

The heart of the matter

Elias thought that the backstage atmosphere was ‘not real’ in the light of the murder-suicide and remembers the time he was informed by Vince and Stephanie McMahon about Benoit’s demise:

“I mean it was so surreal. Everybody were scratching their heads, and I remember people dispersing, and going off and crying. People just literally being in shock and awe. When they found out that it was a murder/suicide… everything just kind of stood still.”

Elias went on to add that the vibe that particular day was very different from anything he has experienced. In the light of the nature of the murder-suicide, it was determined that nobody would do anything for Chris Benoit.

What’s next?

WWE will continue to distance themselves from the Hall of Fame worthy career of Chris Benoit. Thankfully, in the wake of his passing, WWE has taken note of factors such as chair shots to the head and the resulting concussions, ensuring that the welfare of superstars is looked into.

Author’s note

What do I say that hasn’t been said already? We’re sure that the locker room is still haunted by the memory of that fateful day when the world of professional wrestling changed forever. Let’s hope that such an incident never repeats itself in the future.