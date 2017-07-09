WWE News: Former referee reveals the backstage atmosphere after Chris Benoit murder-suicide

Marty Elias was a referee with the WWE during the Chris Benoit double murder and suicide.

@@WrestlingFan02_ by darshan.sheth News 09 Jul 2017, 22:07 IST

Elias is currently a referee for Lucha Underground

What’s the story?

Former WWE referee, Marty Elias, recently spoke with Pancakes and Powerslams podcast, where he talked about various Wrestling topics. One topic that he delved into was the environment was backstage during the infamous Chris Benoit controversy.

In case you didn’t know...

It has been a decade since the shocking Benoit double-murder suicide took place. It has been taboo to talk about Benoit publically in the wrestling community. However, some individuals open up about their experiences of being a part of that sad and distraught time.

The heart of the matter

Elias said that the environment in the backstage area was indeed surreal and overall very grim, and that the bosses, Stephanie and Vince McMahon, got everyone together and made the shocking announcement.

The former WWE referee went on to reveal that no one could really fathom the fact that their friend was no more and many wrestlers dispersed backstage to cry their hearts out in the memory of their beloved friend.

Elias said that prior to the knowledge of Benoit’s crimes, the officials were being asked to volunteer for the tribute show. However, things took a nasty turn when the news of Benoit’s double murder suicide came in.

“I remember I volunteered because I was supposed to be going home. When we got to SmackDown to do that whole tribute show, a lot more information was out, a that was during the afternoon in San Antonio. At the show is when they found out that it was a murder/suicide. And everything just kind of stood still. We had another talent meeting, and we were advised that we weren’t going to do anything for Chris, per the investigation and things of that nature,” said Elias.

What’s next?

Elias is currently a referee for the very successful Lucha Underground promotion and is also a referee for various other promotions as well.

Author’s Take

It’s difficult to imagine how bad things would have been when the news broke out about Benoit’s suicide and murder. It was a chilling shock to us fans, so one can only imagine how hard it must have hit the locker room.

Even for a spectator like Elias, this must have been a truly grim and hellish experience to go through.