WWE News: Former right-hand man of Vince McMahon says he would be 'honored' by AEW job offer

Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Arn Anderson

What's the story?

Early 2019 saw the backstage situation of WWE change considerably, as Arn Anderson was released by WWE after working for the company for 18 years. Given his experience in the running of shows and his status as one of the men that Vince McMahon depended on the most, it was a big loss for the company -- a loss that others may capitalise on.

With AEW just starting up, they could use someone with the experience of Arn Anderson. However, Anderson won't be able to go to AEW -- at least not yet.

In case you didn't know...

WWE changed in a big way around February of 2019 when the granted release to Superstars like Tye Dillinger, Hideo Itami, and agreed to the release of Dean Ambrose. Another man, who had been a backstage rock for over 18 years since joining as a road agent in 2001, Arn Anderson was also fired by Vince McMahon.

Anderson had been a key figure backstage, often involved in some of the most important booking decisions in WWE as well as overseeing critical shows for the company. Over the years, he has only been more involved, until his sudden release earlier this year. Apparently, Vince McMahon and Anderson had fallen out with each other with Anderson backing Superstars over backstage staff.

Other than his history as one of the famous Four Horsemen, Anderson was also a favourite of Triple H and John Cena, but due to a mishap at a house show for which Anderson took the blame saw him being fired by the WWE Chairman.

The heart of the matter

Arn Anderson was recently on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, and talked about a possible offer from AEW, and said that while he would be honoured by such an offer, he cannot accept it yet.

"We haven’t had that discussion as of yet. Not to say that I wouldn’t be honored somewhere down the road to be offered a position with those guys, but we just haven’t had that conversation because right now quite frankly I’m legally bound to a non-disclosure agreement.” - h/t ProWrestlingSheet

He has been vocal about what he thinks of AEW and said that they have had a really good influence on the current wrestling situation.

“If you don’t feel good about what’s going on right now with AEW and the impact it’s had on the business, you’re a fool.” h/t ProWrestlingSheet

Given his position in the industry, he would be an invaluable asset for AEW when he is able to enter into negotiations with them legally.

What's next?

Arn Anderson's addition to AEW would make the company an unbeatable force. Given the NDA in effect at the moment, he might not be able to sign for a while, but this is something that AEW would do well to keep their eye on for the moment.