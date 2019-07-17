WWE News: Former SmackDown Tag Team Champion to return once again to 205 Live

205 Live enjoyed presence of an impressive superstar last month in Chad Gable

What's the story?

Tonight's episode of WWE 205 Live is set to feature one of the most anticipated rematches we've seen in months. Chad Gable returns to the Land of the Cruiserweights to battle Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

In case you didn't know...

On June 11th, Chad Gable made a special appearance on 205 Live, facing off against Jack Gallagher in an incredible back and forth contest. It was highly technical, the kind of match that the WWE Universe has come to expect from these two athletes. Sadly, though, fans didn't get the kind of finish they were hoping for.

Near the end of the bout, Jack Gallagher found himself on the outside of the ring trying to beat the ten count following a monstrous release German suplex on the floor. He crawled onto the apron only to fall back to the ground at nine, and ultimately failed to get inside in time.

Gable was as upset with the finish as the fans were, as his disappointed reaction was caught on camera. However, he and Gallagher will have a chance to make up for it tonight.

The heart of the matter

On Twitter, it was revealed that Chad Gable would make his return to 205 Live for a rematch. Gable responded to the news, claiming that there was nothing controversial about the finish. However, Gable insisted that this time, Gallagher will lose inside the mat, shoulders down for the three-count.

Gallagher responded to the Olympian's words, stating that, though it's not a controversial finish, it's not definitive, and he knows that's why Gable has returned. That match has left him wondering if he really has what it takes to beat Gallagher. Tonight, the Gentleman plans to teach him a few things about 205 Live.

What's next?

Gable and Gallagher's match last month was simply incredible, especially for their first in the series. Though we don't know how many more of these we'll be getting in the near future, we do know that their rematch for tonight is a can't miss event.

Aside from that, 205 Live will feature a match between Akira Tozawa and Samir Singh, along with Mike Kanellis taking on a mystery opponent.