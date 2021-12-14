Ex-WWE star says The Miz deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE RAW, Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, took to Twitter to play along with The Miz's angle from the show. He congratulated The A-Lister, who inducted himself into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

In recent weeks, The Miz has been feuding with Edge, and he wanted to send a message to The Rated-R Superstar by naming himself as a Hall of Fame inductee on Monday.

Reacting to the segment from RAW, Cardona tweeted that The Miz deserves to be included in the prestigious group of legends.

Cardona and The Miz have been friends for several years. Though WWE released the former WWE Intercontinental Champion in 2020, the relationship between the two stars remains strong. As a result, it wasn't surprising to see the Internet Champion show his support.

The Miz and Edge's feud continues to heat up on WWE RAW

On the November 29th episode of WWE RAW, Edge came back to the red brand, but he wasn't alone; The Miz, alongside Maryse, also returned. The A-Lister immediately picked a fight with Edge by confronting the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Rated R-Super and the former WWE Champion then engaged in a war of words. Edge insulted The Miz's ego, and The Must-See Superstar argued that it was time for the legend to retire once and for all.

The following week, Edge was a guest on The Miz's the popular talk show, "Miz TV". During the segment, the two men agreed to face each other in a match. WWE subsequently announced the bout for the Day 1 pay-per-view. This past week, the Hall of Famer vowed to teach The Miz a lesson, but the former champion left his rival lying after a brief assault.

Recent reports have also suggested that Edge's wife Beth Phoenix could team up with him in his feud against The Miz and Maryse. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Though Phoenix has stepped away from the NXT commentary booth, it's unclear what her future holds.

Have you been enjoying the feud between The Miz and Edge? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

