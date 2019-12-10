WWE News: Former star willing to return after 5 years following Mick Foley request

Mick Foley used to be the General Manager of RAW

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez has revealed that he would be open to returning to the company as Humberto Carrillo’s ring announcer.

During the December 9 episode of RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley suggested on Twitter that Rodriguez could work alongside Carrillo, just like he previously did with Alberto Del Rio between 2010 and 2013.

Rodriguez replied with lots of 'thumbs up' emojis, adding that he could have fun working with the RAW Superstar.

Would be fun. Especially with someone like Humberto vs Andrade/Zelina https://t.co/6PKTbBQrQD — Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) December 10, 2019

Ricardo Rodriguez’s previous WWE role

After four years on the independent circuit, Ricardo Rodriguez debuted on SmackDown in August 2010 as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer.

He went on to play that role for the next three years, accompanying Del Rio in dozens of high-profile matches, before splitting up from the former World Champion to briefly work with Rob Van Dam.

Before his release from WWE in July 2014, Rodriguez also worked as masked luchador El Local but the character only appeared on NXT.

Humberto Carrillo’s current WWE status

The latest episode of RAW saw Humberto Carrillo defeat Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) to pick up one of the biggest wins of his WWE career so far.

Andrade blamed Vega for the defeat following the match, leading to speculation that their on-screen partnership could be over.

