×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Former Superstar Emma shows photos of skin condition caused by disease

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
919   //    01 Nov 2018, 00:23 IST

Dashwood appears for Ring of Honor.
Dashwood appears for Ring of Honor.

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Tenille 'Emma' Dashwood has shared a photo of her skin, which has been affected by an autoimmune skin disease.

In case you didn't know

Dashwood, who is best known as Emma in WWE, joined the company in 2011, and was one of the first major female stars of the revamped NXT, competing to become the inaugural NXT Women's Champion, in a losing effort to Paige.

Debuting on the main roster in 2012, she quickly became involved in an angle with Santino Marella, before returning to NXT as a heel in 2015, teaming with the debuting Dana Brooke.

In 2017, Dashwood was released by the company, with her final match being against Asuka, who had just debuted on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, she joined Ring of Honor, but has taken a hiatus following her autoimmune disease coming to light.

The heart of the matter

Taking to Instagram, Dashwood said how she had been terrified of posting the image, as her body has been damaged by both the disease and wrestling.

"Growing up, I never pictured myself suffering from an auto immune disease and being covered from head to toe with a skin condition. I never pictured myself having surgery on my spine because a herniated disc was touching my spinal cord. I also didn’t imagine that I’d be recovering from a second shoulder surgery now, let alone a first!"

The Australian star showed various images of her back with sores, thanked her family and friends for supporting her during her healing, and said she hoped her openness about the condition will help people with the same ailment.

"Hopefully I can help someone now, whatever you are going through. There is hope!"
View this post on Instagram

L I F E If only you could hear all the stories my skin would tell... I’ve contemplated whether I should share these picture. Vulnerability is terrifying. Growing up, I never pictured myself suffering from an auto immune disease and being covered from head to toe with a skin condition. I never pictured myself having surgery on my spine because a herniated disc was touching my spinal cord. I also didn’t imagine that I’d be recovering from a second shoulder surgery now, let alone a first! But here I am... realizing this is life. In fact, it’s these things that made me who I am! I’ve had my lows, but with each low I’ve scrambled for answers and solutions, I’ve fought, I’ve researched and I’ve done everything I can to get better. I’ve dreamed big and I’ve learned not to take life for granted. The physical damage is rough yes, but the mental and emotional damage far outweighs that. You just never know what someone is going through. Lately I’ve realized that sometimes we need some help, some encouragement, someone to speak to. We need to hear there is hope, and to know that things can get better. These picture were taken about 6 weeks ago. You can see the scar on my spine, and you can see my body marked from psoriasis. This is by no means the worst of what it’s been, this is on the mend actually. My entire body was covered. In these photo the red spots had started to calm. The white spots were the result of red marks resolving and causing loss of pigmentation. The even more extreme photos I have are reminders of how far I’ve come and that things could be worse. I added an old photo too so you can see me at one of my extreme stages like what it was again this time. Today, thankfully I am almost clear as I wait for the pigmentation to continue healing. Our bodies are amazing... We need to take care of them, and sometimes we need help from others to get there. Hopefully I can help someone now, whatever you are going through. There is hope! I’m thankful for what I’ve learned from @mygoodnessrecipes and @medicalmedium and I’m thankful for my Mum, my family and my friends for being there for me as I heal! ❤️ #WorldPsoriasisDay #psoriasis 📸 @lovesquish

A post shared by Tenille Dashwood (@tenilledashwood) on


What's next?

Dashwood has taken a break from wrestling since going public about the condition, with her future in-ring career in doubt.

Topics you might be interested in:
Emmalina
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
Indie News: Tenille Dashwood reveals health condition...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Jim Ross to undergo surgery for skin cancer
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH News: Tenille Dashwood reveals which WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH News: Tenille Dashwood opens up on her post-WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute To Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who disliked their own gimmick
RELATED STORY
5 things you may have forgotten about Emma
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT Superstar to compete at EVOLVE Wrestling shows
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Overcame Cancer 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE women wrestlers you didn't know were dating fellow...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us