WWE SmackDown

Almost two years after his last televised appearance for WWE, James Ellsworth is hopeful that he will return to the company in some capacity one day.

The 35-year-old’s last run with WWE ended with him being fired by SmackDown General Manager Paige in July 2018.

Since then, he has worked for various independent promotions, while he also lost a match against Eli Drake at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory event in October 2018.

Speaking in an interview with Lewis Nicholls, Ellsworth said he is open to working for WWE again and he believes many of his former colleagues would be happy to see him return.

“You just never know, man. I would definitely go back and do more. I loved it there, I had a lot of fun and I would love to go back and do some more, absolutely. I think the majority of the former talent there that you speak with would say the same thing.”

James Ellsworth in 2020

As you can see in the video above, James Ellsworth recently spoke to Sportskeeda’s Lee Walker about his match against Gillberg at an Adrenaline Wrestling event earlier this year.

Gillberg, 60, decided to retire after 30 years in the wrestling business and selected Ellsworth as the final opponent of his career.