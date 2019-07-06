WWE News: Former Superstar Jack Swagger accidentally shoots fireworks at his wife

Jack Swagger

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger is currently making his mark in MMA in a big way. Signed to Bellator MMA, Jack Swagger looks like the next big Superstar in MMA at the moment, with two 1st round wins in his two fights.

However, while his reflexes and fighting skills might be improving, Jack Swagger very nearly caused an accident trying to celebrate the 4th of July with his family. He was setting off some of the fireworks when the box tipped over and the fireworks started to come at his family.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

In case you didn't know...

Jack Swagger was a wrestler in WWE and a former World Champion. During his last few years in WWE, he had the gimmick of being a 'Real American' and his motto was 'We, the people' with his hand over his heart with Zeb Colter as his manager and Cesaro as his partner for a short time.

Since then, he has left WWE and wrestled in Lucha Underground.

However, his accomplishments also lie outside wrestling in Mixed Martial Arts. He was signed by Bellator MMA and made his MMA debut earlier this year. In his first fight, he faced J. W. Kiser, whom he was able to defeat. He defeated his second opponent, T. J. Jones, as well, but the fight had some controversy as Swagger took time to let his opponent go although he had tapped. Actually, it had not been possible to see that his opponent had tapped and that is the reason he had not released the hold earlier.

The heart of the matter

In a Twitter video shared by Jack Swagger's wife, Catalina Hager, Swagger was lighting the fireworks and he ran away after lighting it. Unfortunately, the box tipped over and started shooting right at the family.

Soooo @RealJackSwagger aka Jake Fireworks 🧨 put on a lil show last night... well it didn’t go as planned and tipped over and started shooting towards us! Sound on! pic.twitter.com/f0DxUdlYPE — catalina hager (@CatalinaSwagger) July 5, 2019

The incident can be seen in the above video.

"Soooo @ RealJackSwagger aka Jake Fireworks lil show last night... well it didn’t go as planned and tipped over and started shooting towards us!"

Thankfully, no one was injured and it became a funny video instead.

What's next?

Jack Swagger is currently the Lucha Underground Heavyweight Champion. Also, with two wins to his name, Swagger will be looking to gain more notoreity.