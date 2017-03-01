WWE News: Former superstar Kaitlyn going through 'nasty' divorce

Poor Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn improved massively during her time in WWE

What's the story?

As seen on her Instagram, former WWE superstar Kaitlyn is currently going through some issues during her divorce from husband PJ Braun. It had already been rumoured that they were splitting up, however, it appears as if things have gotten worse over the last few days.

In case you didn't know...

Kaitlyn was a part of the WWE roster for a few years, originally starting on NXT before working her way up to becoming Divas Champion. One of her more notable feuds was against real life friend AJ Lee, and since leaving the business many fans have been curious as to whether or not she'd ever return to the squared circle.

The Heart of the matter

As seen in her Instagram post, Kaitlyn also known as Celeste Bonin is currently going through some issues with her divorce.

For anyone who missed us today we are sorry. @celestialbodiez temporary domain is CelestialBodiezz.com Please check out the full video on our Facebook page tomorrow , Facebook.com/celestialbodiezofficial If you emailed us today and have not heard a response please forward your concerns to info.celestialbodiez@gmail.com Thank you all for your support. A post shared by Celeste (@celestebonin) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

She states that she and her husband attempted to keep things amicable, however, the aforementioned Braun decided to cease control of her Celestial Bodiez website which has led to some problems.

What's next?

Hopefully, this issue sorts itself out in the coming days and weeks, with many members of the WWE Universe believing that this could pave the way for a return to the company for Kaitlyn. Regardless of whether or not that's feasible, the most important thing right now is for the two people involved to resolve their differences in the quickest and most efficient way possible.

Sportskeeda's take

It's horrible to see Kaitlyn going through problems like this. During her time in WWE, she was more than capable of putting on great matches, with her work in the ring improving with every passing week. Since leaving the company, she's also found even more success with Celestial Bodiez.

It's not surprising as she's always seemed like a determined woman and it's started to really pay off. We hope that this doesn't lead to any more extended issues with her business, and we wish her all the best.