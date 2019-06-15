WWE News: Former superstar shares story about when Vince McMahon thought he died

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Former WWE superstar Lance Storm recently shared a series of tweets on his official Twitter account, telling a story of when Vince McMahon thought he had died back in 2010.

Storm stated that Vince had got him mixed up with Lance Cade - who died in August 2010.

In case you didn't know...

Lance Storm is regarded as one of the most sound minds in professional wrestling, having joined ECW back in 1997. After a brief stint with the promotion, Storm joined WCW during its dying days, at a time when the company was doing its utmost to bring back their lost audience, including giving a chance for the new blood to shine.

Storm became one of those superstars they pushed at the time, quickly becoming WCW United States Champion before bagging the Cruiserweight and Hardcore Titles.

He is the only wrestler in WCW history to be able to achieve this incredible feat. Later signing with the WWE, he was a mainstay on the mid-card scene for the entirety of his run, which ultimately ended in 2005.

The heart of the matter

In a string of Twitter posts, Storm recently shared a story from way back in 2010, when former WWE Superstar Lance Cade died due to "mixed drug intoxication".

Storm recalled pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer messaging him soon after Cade's death. Meltzer told Storm that Vince had messaged him, asking to call him back to talk about "Storm's death". Later, Meltzer received another message from Vince telling him not to bother as he'd mixed Cade up with Storm.

There’s actually a funny (strange) Vince/Meltzer story about this. It will take likely a mini thread to tell. https://t.co/TZ77RF1xyN — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

I was on vacation in Ontario when Lance Cade died in 2010. I barely knew Dave Meltzer but I got a message from him letting me know Lance had died and also told me the story that when he got home and checked his answering machine, the first message was from Vince. Cont... — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

Dave said it was strange because he hadn’t spoke to Vince in quite some time, and the message was for Dave to call him because he had to talk to him about My death. Cont.. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

There was then a second message from Vince on the machine left a little bit later where Vince told him not to bother calling because he realized it wasn’t me that died but Lance Cade. Cont.. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

Dave and I wondered what it would be about my death specifically that would move Vince to need to talk to Dave. I speculated that perhaps Vince figured that if I was dying young due to drugs the entire industry was doomed. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

What's next?

Thankfully 50-year-old Lance is currently alive and well, doing his bit towards giving back to the business too.

