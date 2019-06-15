WWE News: Former superstar shares story about when Vince McMahon thought he died
What's the story?
Former WWE superstar Lance Storm recently shared a series of tweets on his official Twitter account, telling a story of when Vince McMahon thought he had died back in 2010.
Storm stated that Vince had got him mixed up with Lance Cade - who died in August 2010.
In case you didn't know...
Lance Storm is regarded as one of the most sound minds in professional wrestling, having joined ECW back in 1997. After a brief stint with the promotion, Storm joined WCW during its dying days, at a time when the company was doing its utmost to bring back their lost audience, including giving a chance for the new blood to shine.
Storm became one of those superstars they pushed at the time, quickly becoming WCW United States Champion before bagging the Cruiserweight and Hardcore Titles.
He is the only wrestler in WCW history to be able to achieve this incredible feat. Later signing with the WWE, he was a mainstay on the mid-card scene for the entirety of his run, which ultimately ended in 2005.
Also read: 5 oddest Superstar pairings in WWE history
The heart of the matter
In a string of Twitter posts, Storm recently shared a story from way back in 2010, when former WWE Superstar Lance Cade died due to "mixed drug intoxication".
Storm recalled pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer messaging him soon after Cade's death. Meltzer told Storm that Vince had messaged him, asking to call him back to talk about "Storm's death". Later, Meltzer received another message from Vince telling him not to bother as he'd mixed Cade up with Storm.
What's next?
Thankfully 50-year-old Lance is currently alive and well, doing his bit towards giving back to the business too.
Do you think Lance Storm could've become a much bigger deal in WWE?