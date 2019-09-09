WWE News: Former Superstar teases surprising invasion at MSG Raw

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Sep 2019, 23:55 IST

AJ Styles will face Cedric Alexander on Raw at MSG

Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, has taken to social media to tease that he could invade the September 9 episode of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden.

Writing on Instagram, the former Cruiserweight Champion posted a ‘thinking’ emoji next to a picture of himself with CazXL (fka Big Cass) from MSG earlier in 2019.

The two men caused chaos at the Ring of Honor/New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Supercard on April 6 when they jumped over a barricade at ringside and began to brawl with The Briscoes, prompting Bully Ray to intervene.

It was unclear whether the invasion, which took place one hour after Bret Hart was attacked by a fan at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, was scripted or whether the Free Agent Z duo decided to take matters into their own hands.

Enzo Amore’s invasion history

Since being released by WWE in January 2018, Enzo Amore has only made one appearance on live WWE programming.

That appearance came in November 2018 when he bought a ticket to watch Survivor Series and sat in the second row throughout the first hour of the PPV.

When the Champion vs. Champion match between AOP and The Bar began, he stood up and began to recite his "My name is Enzo Amore..." promo, drawing the attention of the entire arena, before he was removed by security.

Triple H recently dismissed reports suggesting that WWE wanted to re-sign Amore and Big Cass, telling talkSPORT that he has "zero interest" in the tag team.

WWE returns to MSG

Monday’s episode of Raw will be the first time that the show has emanated from Madison Square Garden since 2009.

It has already been announced that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will moderate a contract signing between Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman ahead of their Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions.

The following matches are also being advertised: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks, Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin vs. Samoa Joe (King of the Ring semi-final), Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik, and AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander.

