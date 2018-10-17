WWE News: Former Tag Champion Verbally Destroys The Bar On Social Media

The Bar were cut down to size on Social Media

What's the story?

The Bar lifted the SmackDown Tag Team Championships last night for the first time as part of SmackDown 1000, but whilst Cesaro and Sheamus were celebrating their win, the youngest RAW Tag Team Champion in WWE history shared his thoughts on the win on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Nicholas won the Raw Tag Team Championships with Braun Strowman back at WrestleMania but he was forced to relinquish the titles the following night on Raw because he is just 10 years old and had to go back to school.

Cesaro and Sheamus were unable to contend with the team of The Monster Among Men and the son of WWE referee John Cone back in April, even though Nicholas only tagged into the match for a few seconds since Strowman had the situation handled.

The heart of the matter

Cesaro and Sheamus needed the help of The Big Show to lift the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on SmackDown Live last night, but regardless of the way The Bar won the titles, the two former singles stars were still able to add the titles to their list of achievements, a list that also includes being defeated by a 10-year-old at WrestleMania.

Nicholas decided to mark the occasion by sharing the following update on his Twitter where he pointed out that the Champions may have overcome The New Day, but he hasn't forgotten that they couldn't get the job done at WrestleMania.

What's next?

The New Day have a contractual rematch which can be cashed in at any time and with Crown Jewel right around the corner it is unknown when WWE will schedule their match. Nicholas has returned to WWE numerous times since WrestleMania so hopefully, this will lead to a future confrontation between the four men.

