×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Former Tag Team champion is fired on the show and retires

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
746   //    04 Dec 2018, 10:00 IST

Baron Corbin fires one-half of a tag team on RAW
Baron Corbin fires one-half of a tag team on RAW

What's the story?

Baron Corbin, RAW's acting GM, has abused his powers as he has sided with the heels on the show to infuriate the fans. On this week's RAW episode, he split up former SmackDown tag team champions, Heath Slater and Rhyno, and one of them was even fired from the show.

In case you didn't know...

Heath Slater and Rhyno held the SmackDown tag team championship belts when they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament in 2016, becoming the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team champions.

The duo moved to RAW in the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up, but haven't had too many opportunities on the RAW roster for the RAW Tag Team championship belts.

The heart of the matter

On this week's RAW, acting GM Corbin said that he had gone through some numbers and that only one of Slater or Rhyno could stay on the RAW roster as there was no room for both of them.

Corbin said that one of them could quit to save the other's job, but when neither of them did, he announced a match between the two of them, with the loser fired from RAW. Before the match, the tag team showed a united front as they came out to the ring together as a team.

Slater got the win over his tag team partner, and Rhyno was fired from RAW. During a commercial break, Rhyno announced his retirement.

Backstage, Corbin dropped a bombshell on Heath Slater when he said that Slater would be retained on the red brand not as an in-ring performer but as a referee.

Corbin has abused his power as GM previously as well, when he changed a match into a handicap match against Finn Balor last week, while also siding with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Rhyno will return to WWE on SmackDown or if this is the end of the 43-year-old's WWE career, which began in 2001.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Heath Slater Rhyno
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE News: Legal case against former WWE Tag Team Champion...
RELATED STORY
5 best and worst moments of Dolph Ziggler and Drew...
RELATED STORY
4 Champion vs Champion Matches which took place on WWE TV...
RELATED STORY
John Cena News: John Cena's tag team partner announced...
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Tag Teams that will probably break before...
RELATED STORY
3 random WWE Tag Team pairings who became champions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Tag Team debuts on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer discusses issues with Raw's tag...
RELATED STORY
5 Tag Teams That Were Gone Too Soon
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could be champions in 2019, and 5...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us