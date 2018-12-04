WWE News: Former Tag Team champion is fired on the show and retires

Baron Corbin fires one-half of a tag team on RAW

What's the story?

Baron Corbin, RAW's acting GM, has abused his powers as he has sided with the heels on the show to infuriate the fans. On this week's RAW episode, he split up former SmackDown tag team champions, Heath Slater and Rhyno, and one of them was even fired from the show.

In case you didn't know...

Heath Slater and Rhyno held the SmackDown tag team championship belts when they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament in 2016, becoming the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team champions.

The duo moved to RAW in the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up, but haven't had too many opportunities on the RAW roster for the RAW Tag Team championship belts.

The heart of the matter

On this week's RAW, acting GM Corbin said that he had gone through some numbers and that only one of Slater or Rhyno could stay on the RAW roster as there was no room for both of them.

Corbin said that one of them could quit to save the other's job, but when neither of them did, he announced a match between the two of them, with the loser fired from RAW. Before the match, the tag team showed a united front as they came out to the ring together as a team.

Slater got the win over his tag team partner, and Rhyno was fired from RAW. During a commercial break, Rhyno announced his retirement.

Backstage, Corbin dropped a bombshell on Heath Slater when he said that Slater would be retained on the red brand not as an in-ring performer but as a referee.

"I think you could have a long and successful career...as a referee."#GeneralManagerElect @BaronCorbinWWE is at it again. #RAW pic.twitter.com/CDmemkjQbm — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 4, 2018

Corbin has abused his power as GM previously as well, when he changed a match into a handicap match against Finn Balor last week, while also siding with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Rhyno will return to WWE on SmackDown or if this is the end of the 43-year-old's WWE career, which began in 2001.