WWE News: Former Tag Team Champions drafted to Monday Night Raw

The Good Brothers are back on Raw!

What's the Story?

The 2019 Superstar Shakeup is proving to be the longest draft in WWE History with even more Superstars jumping ship to Monday Night Raw.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows re-debuted on the red brand tonight as part of what WWE has described as an "extended Superstar Shakeup"

In Case You Didn't Know

The Usos came down to the ring for a match against mystery opponents, who were eventually revealed as Anderson and Gallows returning to the flagship show.

The teams had a solid back and forth match, but The Usos would defeat The Good Brothers in their first match since the March 26, 2018 edition of Raw.

The Heart of the Matter

The decision to draft Gallows and Anderson to Raw came out of nowhere, similarly to the roster changes made last week. Gallows and Anderson's return to Raw is the third set of roster changes to occur since the Superstar Shakeup took place a few weeks ago..

Andrade, Black and Vega were all drafted to Monday Night Raw during the initial Superstar Shakeup, but the decision was changed last week.

The belief behind their return to SmackDown was due to FOX allegedly wanting a Latino superstar on the show, since there were none after WWE drafted Andrade and Rey Mysterio to Raw.

Vega and Black were brought along because they're married in real life and WWE rarely breaks up couples via brand splits who are engaged or married.

Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers and The B-Team were also drafted to SmackDown last week.

What's Next?

Finn Balor being drafted to SmackDown had some of the fans hoping to see The Balor Club become a faction, but that won't be possible with The Good Brothers wrestling on Raw.

Gallows & Anderson could reunite with Bullet Club alum AJ Styles going forward, but that is pure speculation.