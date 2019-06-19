WWE News: Former tag team reunites for match during SmackDown Live

The Miz utilized a prior friendship in his ongoing feud with Shane McMahon

As the feud between Shane McMahon and The Miz continues, new layers are added each week. After the 24/7 Title was created and R-Truth won it, he was forced to defend the title in an officially sanctioned match against Elias. 'The Drifter' prevailed, but after interference from Roman Reigns, R-Truth left the building with the title once more.

Shane was ready to mock Reigns and his upcoming match against Drew McIntyre at Stomping Grounds, but he was interrupted by the A-Lister. The Miz replayed footage of McMahon being attacked by Reigns on RAW last night, even playing it in slow motion.

The move got Shane so angry that he forced The Miz into a match against his buddies, Elias and McIntyre. Miz mocked McMahon, calling him predictable and chastising him for taking up TV time better allotted for actual wrestlers.

McMahon gave the Miz a chance, however, saying that if he could find a partner in the next 10 seconds, then it wouldn't be a handicap match. As he usually does, Truth stumbled out from under the ring, catching the eye of the A-Lister.

The Miz chose R-Truth as his partner and with that, the former team Awesome Truth was reformed for one night as Shane went on to announce that the tag match would involve an elimination stipulation. The most memorable feud that the former team had was when John Cena and The Rock were starting their run to the first of their two matches at WrestleMania.

With SmackDown's Tag Team division in need of some teams, would they somehow ship The Miz back to SmackDown and reform a prior team? It would help out the division but would hinder Miz's run as a face. He's been doing good work against McMahon and his lackeys and R-Truth has also fallen victim to their games.

While it was a 'one night only' situation for the Awesome Truth, it is always fun to see WWE revisit some of its history besides just putting legends over newer stars. This time, the newer stars were put over after Elias and McIntyre defeated R-Truth and the Miz in the elimination match. After the match, The Miz was attacked once again by McMahon and Company.