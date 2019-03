WWE News: Former UFC Champion joins Becky Lynch, brutally trolls Ronda Rousey

The Twitter feud between these two women is getting intense

What's the story?

Former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg recently replied to Becky Lynch's tweet dissing Ronda Rousey.

Cyborg replied with an edited photo of Rousey and herself, with a caption that said, "Be careful, she might refuse to go to work and retire".

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey are set to compete at WrestleMania 35, with Charlotte being added to the mix. The triple threat match will be contested for the Raw Women's title.

Ever since Lynch won the Women's Royal Rumble match, she has been taking shots at Ronda Rousey on Twitter. Not one to take insults lightly, Rousey has fired back at her every time. Things heated up as the storyline progressed, with Becky taking a shot at Rousey's husband Travis Browne in one of her tweets.

This resulted in Ronda losing it and threatening to beat the tar out of Lynch, addressing Becky by her real name, Rebecca Quinn. Ever since that point, Rousey has insulted WWE on multiple occasions, calling it fake.

The heart of the matter

Be careful she might refuse to go to work and retire. pic.twitter.com/KjkG6HVbIA — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) March 22, 2019

UFC athlete Cris Cyborg has just jumped on the bandwagon, replying to Becky's tweet that made fun of Ronda and her husband.

Cyborg posted an edited photo of Rousey as a child on her lap, with Cris disciplining the Raw Women's Champion.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey has yet to respond to both Becky Lynch and Cris Cyborg.

The Women's title triple threat match at WrestleMania is a strong contender to close the show, along with Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar for the Universal title. If it does end up being the final match, this would be the first time in the show's history that women would main event a WrestleMania.

With the top-notch build-up this rivalry has had, Lynch, Rousey and Flair deserve to create history at The Show of Shows by going last.

What are your thoughts on Cris Cyborg getting involved in Lynch and Rousey's Twitter feud?

