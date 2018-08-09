WWE News: Former UFC Champion Spotted At WWE Event

Guess who was in the stands at NXT?

What's the story?

This week, we saw a very exciting night of action on NXT television. However, the biggest talking point coming out of the show was Cain Velasquez in the stands, watching all the action.

2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion @cainmma is taking in the sights and sounds of #WWENXT tonight! pic.twitter.com/BdBxpiFPo7 — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018

You may remember him as the man who beat Brock Lesnar in the octagon, in a previous encounter. Long time MMA fans will remember him as a 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion as well.

In case you didn't know...

Cain Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion. He beat Lesnar via TKO in the very first round, creating waves worldwide.

He would recapture the title once more, at UFC 155. It is known that Velasquez has been a huge fan of professional wrestling as well, along with his friend, Daniel Cormier. The two men follow the product religiously and are vocal about their immense support for wrestling.

The heart of the matter

NXT is rightfully called the hottest brand there is, and Velasquez was there to show his support to the black and yellow brand, by spurring on the men and women in the ring with his appearance. It also coincides with a recent training session at the WWE Performance Center, where he trained with Coach Norman Smiley.

Will he do a Ronda Rousey and make his way into a WWE ring in the foreseeable future? They say that you can never say never in WWE. Who knows what the future holds for this talented young man from the UFC!?

What's next?

The men and women of NXT will lay it all on the line at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV on SummerSlam weekend. Can they eclipse the main roster with yet another sensational show? I have a feeling they might!

Do you want to see Cain Velasquez in WWE? Leave a comment and let me know, folks!

