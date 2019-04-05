×
WWE News: Former UFC Fighter says he's taken up wrestling to 'kill' Brock Lesnar

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.89K   //    05 Apr 2019, 03:48 IST

Are Brock Lesnar's days numbered?
Are Brock Lesnar's days numbered?

What's the story?

Former UFC fighter Frank Mir recently competed for the WrestleMania 35 weekend independent show 'Josh Barnett's Bloodsport' where after successfully beating his opponent, he revealed the chilling reason why he has taken up professional wrestling, with a stark warning for WWE's Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

Bloodsport is a professional wrestling show that blurs the lines between choreographed wrestling and real-life fighting with a mix of actual MMA fighters and professional wrestlers on the card. It's an incredibly stiff and brutal wrestling event, and true to form, features plenty of blood.

Mir, who is no stranger to Brock Lesnar, having faced him twice in the Octagon, losing once and winning the other time, tapped out the legendary Dan Severn on the Bloodsport show. But it was his antics afterwards that will make headlines!

The heart of the matter

Following his fairly emphatic win over Dan Severn, Mir took a microphone and cut an in-ring promo stating that he had become a professional wrestler to come face-to-face with Lesnar again!

But Mir didn't stop there. He would go on to stunningly add that he failed to make Lesnar the first Octagon-related death, but hoped to make 'The Beast' the first in-ring related death.

A rubber match between the two, given that they're one-apiece, would be quite something, especially if it does end up taking place inside a wrestling ring instead of the Octagon. However, threatening to literally kill someone is always a weird thing to do in the wrestling world.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar finds himself defending his Universal Title against Seth Rollins in one of the marquee matches of this year's WrestleMania. Whilst many expect Rollins to somehow overcome the odds, there's also a small chance that Lesnar could retain the title.

With there being rumors of Lesnar returning to MMA in August, we'll have to see how that might effect WWE's booking decisions.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar Vs Frank Mir in a wrestling match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

