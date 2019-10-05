WWE News: Former UFC Heavyweight Champion reacts to Cain Velasquez's debut, takes a shot at Brock Lesnar

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 394 // 05 Oct 2019, 13:54 IST

Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut this week on SmackDown Live

On tonight's historic episode of SmackDown Live on FOX, former UFC sensation Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut as he confronted new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the closing stages of the show.

In the aftermath of the show, another former UFC Heavyweight Champion in the form of Daniel Cormier took to Twitter and weighed in on Velasquez's debut in addition to referring to Brock Lesnar through his message.

Daniel Cormier's beef with Brock Lesnar

At UFC 226, Daniel Cormier stunned the entire mixed martial arts world when he defeated Stipe Miocic to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship for the very first time in his career. With the win, Cormier became a double champion in the UFC, as he held the UFC Heavyweight and UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at the same time.

Shortly after his win, however, Cormier was interrupted in the Octagon by the returning Brock Lesnar, who confronted DC and also shoved the new UFC Heavyweight Champion. A fight between Cormier and Lesnar was briefly teased, however, the latter eventually announced his retirement from MMA.

DC's reaction to Cain Velasquez's debut

Having initially trained at the American Kickboxing Academy, former UFC Heavyweight Champions Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez still remain as two of the closest friends. Velasquez, who back in 2010 defeated Lesnar at UFC 121, made his WWE debut on this week's SmackDown Live.

As Velasquez confronted Lesnar for the first time in a squared circle, Daniel Cormier took to Twitter and sent out the following tweet, as he took a shot at Lesnar's TKO loss to Velasquez from UFC 121:

Come on Brock go ahead, we know how this ends lol @cainmma pic.twitter.com/G2ma22Gbkb — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 5, 2019

When can we expect Cain Velasquez to make his in-ring WWE debut?

As of now, WWE still hasn't confirmed when Velasquez will be making his in-ring debut for WWE, however, it is pretty much confirmed that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is likely to square up against Brock Lesnar in his first official WWE match.