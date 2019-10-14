WWE News: Former UFC Heavyweight Champion says he is excited to see Cain Velasquez vs Brock Lesnar

Cain Velasquez will be facing Brock Lesnar once again

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Daniel Cormier expressed his sadness of his former training partner and close friend, Cain Velasquez retiring from mixed martial arts to officially pursue a career in WWE.

Cain Velasquez's legacy in UFC

Cain Velasquez made his debut for the Ultimate Fighting Championship at UFC 83 against Brad Morris in a fight he won via first-round TKO. In 2010, Velasquez defeated former Pride Heavyweight and former interim UFC Heavyweight Champion, Antonio Nogueira to earn himself a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

At UFC 121, Cain Velasquez challenged Brock Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Championship and won the fight via first-round TKO, as the win also marked Velasquez's first title in the UFC, as well.

At UFC 152, Velasquez became a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion as he regained the title by defeating Junior Dos Santos after a dominating performance to regain the championship and the title for the "Baddest Man on the Planet".

Daniel Cormier reacts to Cain Velasquez's retirement from MMA

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier recently spoke with MMA Fighting and during the interview, the American Kickboxing Academy expressed his sadness following the retirement of his former training partner Cain Velasquez from MMA.

However, DC did add to the fact that is he knows Velasquez is certainly doing something that he loves and the WWE Universe is in for a treat as they get the chance to witness the former UFC Heavyweight Champion perform. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"It's a sad day when Cain Velasquez retires. But I know that he is doing something he loves. I remember him at (WWE) Elimination Chamber and you can see that this was something that he could love. I am not sure he ever feel for something faster except for when he met (his wife) Michelle."

In addition to it, DC also claimed that he is excited about the upcoming program between Velasquez and Lesnar.

"I'm very happy for Cain and Michelle and the kids. But the biggest winner in this whole deal is the WWE Universe. They are in for a treat watching Cain perform. I'm excited to see the program between him and Brock."

Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez will face each other for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on the 31st of October.