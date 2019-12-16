WWE News: Former Universal Champion felt 'weird' after losing to Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar defeated Goldberg in 2017

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE Network show Broken Skull Sessions, Goldberg told Steve Austin that he felt “weird” after his WrestleMania 33 defeat against Brock Lesnar.

At the time, Goldberg had recently won the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at Fastlane and he had not lost via pinfall in over 13 years.

Asked by Austin what he thought following the match, the WCW legend said he is not used to losing and he was unsure how he should behave in the moments after losing his title to Lesnar.

“Is this how I lose? Am I doing it right? Because it happened so infrequently. It was just weird. When I lose, I feel like I’m… I’m completely… I don’t know what to do, it’s weird. Immediately, I’m just trying to play it right. Like, how do I act? It’s weird, so how am I supposed to react? It’s just a weird deal.”

Goldberg’s WWE career in 2019

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in the main event of Super ShowDown in June, but the match was widely criticised due to a series of mistakes and miscommunications between the two veterans.

Two months later, the Hall of Famer returned to the ring at SummerSlam, where he defeated Dolph Ziggler in a two-minute match.