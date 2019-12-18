WWE News: Former Universal Champion reveals hostile backstage reaction to debut; talks of differences with Triple H

When Goldberg debuted in WWE in 2003, several wrestling fans were ecstatic. But the reaction in the locker room was a lot different.

In an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin during the Broken Skull Sessions, Goldberg said that he was the enemy and that he especially didn't get along with Triple H when he first arrived.

When WWE bought WCW in 2001, most fans were happy because of the plethora of dream matches that seemed set to happen, but even the best laid plans go awry. Guys like Goldberg, Sting, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall chose to sit out the Invasion Angle while DDP and Booker T didn't.

Goldberg clearly stated that there was no need for him to join, because he had guaranteed money coming in. He said (H/T Fighful):

"I had a guaranteed deal. Why would I go back and work for half my money when I had a guaranteed deal to stay at home and recover?"

Goldberg did finally arrive in WWE in 2003; he was given a match with The Rock and went over. But things weren't all hunky-dory behind the scenes at that time; Goldberg was made to feel that he was the enemy. Moreover, he and Triple H didn't get along.

He explained,(H/T Fighful)

"I came in and here are all these guys that I've been saying bad things about and trying to beat and kick their ass. Now I'm one of them. 'Boy, this is gonna go over well.' Oh, by the way, [Triple H] and I didn't get along to begin with. Things were said from afar and now I'm there and he's part of the office. 'Oh shit.'

"Talk about putting myself out on an island. And I didn't do nothing but make it worse in the beginning.

"It's tough because people can't empathize if they haven't been in your situation. As great as the situation is, or was, I was still at the mercy of the next person who gave me advice. I really didn't know who the good guy and who the bad guy was."

Goldberg's explanation makes sense in a lot of ways. WCW and WWE were at war for several years, and anyone from WCW coming over was considered the enemy.

In Goldberg's case, his initial run was a wash, ending at WrestleMania 20. However, he returned in 2016 and was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.