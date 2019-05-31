WWE News: Former Universal Champion teases an alliance with top faction

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.06K // 31 May 2019, 14:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Owens (right) with Finn Balor

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens recently took to Twitter and teased an interesting alliance with top NXT faction The Undisputed Era.

In case you didn't know...

The Undisputed Era currently consists of four of NXT's top superstars in Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. All four of these men are former Ring of Honor stars and have previously held gold in the promotion as well, much like Kevin Owens, who is also a former ROH World Champion.

In 2017, Adam Cole, along with O'Reilly and Fish, made their debut for NXT at TakeOver: Brooklyn III and formed a modern-day fan-favorite faction called The Undisputed Era. Within a few short months, Roderick Strong also aligned himself with the group and they captured the NXT North American and NXT Tag Team Championships in dominant fashion.

The heart of the matter

In a recent tweet, Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole seemingly teased the possibility of a dream match against his good friend and former rival Kevin Owens.

Owens, who currently finds himself in a feud with current WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston and the rest of The New Day, responded to Cole's tweet in an interesting fashion, posting a fan-made photo of himself in Undisputed Era colors, along with the rest of the faction.

In the past, Owens was spotted sporting Undisputed Era colors at a TakeOver show and his recent tweet is definitely something to keep an eye out for.

What's next?

The Undisputed Era are currently preparing themselves for a big night at the upcoming TakeOver: XXV event, as Adam Cole is set to once again challenge for the NXT Championship. Roderick Strong, on the other hand, will go head-to-head against Matt Riddle.

Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish will be competing in a fatal-four way match for the recently vacated NXT Tag Titles.