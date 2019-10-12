WWE News: Bayley debuts new look on Friday Night SmackDown and wins Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 487 // 12 Oct 2019, 07:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayley unveiled a new look this week on SmackDown

The WWE Draft got underway this week on Friday Night SmackDown, a show that was main evented by Charlotte Flair and Bayley as they battled for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Charlotte was able to defeat Bayley at Hell in a Cell this past weekend to lift her 10th Women's Championship, which seemingly tipped Bayley over the edge. Bayley has been teasing a heel turn over the past few weeks. She debuted a new look and a new attitude before taking out the inflatable Bayley Buddies, this week on SmackDown.

Bayley's new look

The former SmackDown Women's Champion made her way to the ring in much darker attire and showed off an interesting new haircut that suggested that the old Bayley was definitely in the past since she no longer needed the ponytail that made her popular with her young fanbase.

Earlier in the night, Sasha Banks was drafted to SmackDown Live, which has ended her feud with Becky Lynch and Bayley could now have changed her look in order to garner some attention ahead of the draft on Monday Night.

"If I'm a bad person, you don't like me

Well, I guess I'll make my own way

It's a circle, a mean cycle

I can't excite you anymore."@paramore @yelyahwilliams @itsBayleyWWE #AndNew #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fQ1OlIHrSN — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 12, 2019

Bayley debuted a new entrance music this week on SmackDown as well, since her old music was too upbeat for a face superstar. Bayley has become stale over the past few months even as the Champion, so this change up was definitely needed.

New Champion crowned

Bayley was able to overcome Charlotte to become Women's Champion once again and it's thought that she will now remain on SmackDown Live alongside Sasha Banks.

Bayley later cut a promo where she turned her back on the WWE Universe as well, which means that her heel turn is now complete and she can join Sasha Banks in taking over SmackDown n the coming months.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will be able to quickly win back the title? Have your say in the comments section below...