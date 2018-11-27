WWE News: Former Women's Champion diagnosed with highly contagious disease

Sane has been diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease

What's the story?

Kairi Sane was recently diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease which could leave her sidelined from NXT in the coming weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Kairi Sane is a former NXT Women's Champion, but she lost her title to Shayna Baszler back at Evolution and has since been looking for ways to reclaim it. Sane came up short in her quest to win back her title at Takeover: War Games and has since been missing from NXT TV.

Sane was the inaugural winner of the Mae Young Classic, a tournament that she was able to win when she defeated Shayna Baszler in the final, and the two women have since continued their feud over the past year.

The heart of the matter

Kairi Sane recently tweeted to confirm that she was struggling with hand, foot and mouth disease and was debating whether to visit the hospital.

高熱は下がったものの、今度は手と足と口に謎の湿疹が…Ouch

それで病院に行ったら【手足口病】だって？！😱💦（アメリカでもそのままHand, Foot and Mouth Disease）調べたら5歳以下の幼児がかかる病気ですやん←😮👧🏻

なんでウイルスさん間違えて私の体内に入られましたかね？🦠笑 — KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) November 27, 2018

Sane's Tweet translated from Japanese reads: "Although high fever went down, mysterious eczema in hands, feet, and mouth this time ... Ouch. So when you go to the hospital (hand foot/mouth disease) do you?! (Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease as it is in the United States) If infants are examined Infants under 5 years old suffering illness. Why did you get in my body by mistaking a virus? Lol."

According to Mayo Clinic, the illness is described as "mild, contagious viral infection common in young children" and it's usually characterised by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet.

What's next?

The good news for Sane is that the infection usually disappears after a few days, but it is highly contagious, which means that she will have to avoid any contact with other stars in that time, but will be fine to return to WWE in around a week's time.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Kairi Sane the best in her recovery from this illness.