WWE Rumor Mill: Former Women's Champion possibly appearing on tonight's RAW

Lita during a 2004 episode of Monday Night RAW

What's the story?

Former WWE Women's Champion is reportedly backstage tonight at Monday Night RAW, according to PWInsider.

In case you didn't know

Lita debuted in WWE in 2000, originally appearing as the manager of Essa Rios, before joining Matt and Jeff Hardy in Team X-Treme.

She turned heel in 2005, aligning herself with Edge, and being a major part in the feud between Matt and the Rated-R Superstar, which blurred stories and reality.

Lita retired in 2006, at Survivor Series, losing her women's championship to Mickie James.

Since retiring, she has made occasional appearances for the WWE, and presented the new WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

At the 2018 Royal Rumble, Lita entered the match at #5, eliminating Mandy Rose and Tamina Snuka, before being eliminated by Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

Whilst there is no word yet on whether Lita will be appearing on air tonight, she could be there to promote her upcoming match against James.

James and Lita will face each other at WWE Evolution, the company's first pay per view focusing solely on women's wrestling.

In addition to Lita, fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be competing at the show, facing former 5-time Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss.

This will be Stratus and Lita's second match in the company this year, with both women appearing at the first ever Women's Royal Rumble in January this year.

What's next?

WWE Evolution will take place October 28, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, and will be the company's first all-female pay per view.

In addition to the two past Vs present matches, every Women's championship in the company will be defended, as well as the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic.