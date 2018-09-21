WWE News: Former Women's Champion pulled from Mixed Match Challenge, replaced by Mickie James

This is heartbreaking news for Sasha Banks!

What's the story?

Earlier this week Alexa Bliss was pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge due to an injury that she sustained at WWE Hell in a Cell, but earlier today it was revealed that Sasha Banks is now also on the injured list.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a number of weeks, but she was due to be part of the Mixed Match Challenge this week with her partner Bobby Lashley. Sasha and Finn Balor teamed up together for season one of the show, and were seen as the favorites for most of the competition which was later won by The Miz and Asuka.

Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks was an odd pairing to begin with, but if The Boss is struggling with an injury, then that could be the reason why she hasn't been featured on Raw over the past few weeks.

The heart of the matter

WWE recently announced on their Twitter page that Sasha Banks had been pulled from season 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge due to injury and would now be replaced by Mickie James. The company didn't reveal what the injury was, but since Banks has been pulled from the entire season, it could be something serious.

Evolution is just weeks away, and since The Mixed Match Challenge is set to run through the next few weeks, Banks' place on the card could now be in danger.

What's next?

Bobby Lashley and his new partner Mickie James will take on the team of Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox on Tuesday night following SmackDown Live. It is thought that WWE will update the WWE Universe with news of Banks' injury when they have it.

Do you think Mickie James was the right choice of partner? Have your say in the comments.