WWE News: Former Women's Champion Teases Return For Evolution

WWE will be calling on many women to make their return as part of Evolution

What's the story?

Melina hasn't wrestled in WWE for more than seven years, but the former Women's Champion recently Tweeted about the upcoming Evolution event and her involvement in it.

In case you didn't know...

Melina was part of Tough Enough back in 2002, but was trained up by WWE and made her debut as a member of MNM back in 2005. Her iconic entrance became a huge hit with the WWE Universe and after Trish Stratus and Lita retired back in 2006, Mickie James and Melina became the heavy hitters in the Women's Division.

Melina is a former three-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion, she dominated the division in a time when the women weren't taken seriously but was released from the company back in 2011 amidst speculation surrounding backstage issues with other wrestlers.

The heart of the matter

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Beth Phoenix have all been announced for Evolution already and WWE is well aware that they need a field of more than 50 women for the event. Even though Melina's departure from WWE wasn't on the best of terms, it appears that the former Women's Champion would be happy to make her return.

People keep asking me about Evolution. I dunno, Can this era handle the Wildcat? 🤷🏻‍♀️ #MySavageryAintPG 😏 pic.twitter.com/1bfXcu81Ak — MELINA (@RealMelina) July 26, 2018

Melina stated that she has had a lot of fans asking her about an Evolution return, she is still an active wrestler on the Independent Circuit, so it appears that there isn't anything but WWE standing in the way of "The Wildcat" making her return to the company.

What's next?

Evolution takes place on October 28th live from Nassau Coliseum in New York City, and ahead of the show, there are many other women from the past few decades of WWE who are expected to be contacted regarding a return.

Would you like to see Melina make her WWE return at Evolution? Have your say in the comments section below...

