WWE news: Former women's champion hopes to one day wrestle in Saudi Arabia

Natayla has an interesting opinion on women wrestling in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE is set to host The Superstar ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on June 7 this year and while it has all the makings of another blockbuster event, the company will still be without their female competitors. In fact, no female superstar will be making the trip for the show - due to the culture within the country.

WWE struck a billion-dollar deal with The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last year to bring their unique brand of entertainment overseas. While the event was a huge step forward for pro wrestling and even brought several top stars back to the company for surprise appearances, the experience was marred by the fact that women weren't allowed to compete.

Of course, this is due to The Kingdom's cultural views and is completely out of the company's control but some fans still cried foul over the situation. With that in mind however, women are still unable to make the trip this year either though that hasn't stopped one star in particular from hoping things can change for the better in future.

Natalya spoke to ESPN1530 no holds barred show and discussed the possibility of women being able to compete in Saudi Arabia in the future. Although she was understandably disappointed at not being able to compete in the show, she remains hopeful that there will be change before long.

"I think that would be an incredible thing for women to make some history over there," she said during the interview.

"So one day I hope, in the way that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss were able to wrestle in Abu Dhabi, one day hoping that would be a place I would like to go and be able to do something historical for women over there."

When asked about whether female wrestling would ever be allowed in the country, Natalya was unsure. "I'm a firm believer in never say never. For women to one day perform there, I know it's not something we're doing at this moment but one day I want to be one of the women to do that," she continued.

Natalya is set to face off against Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Naomi and Carmella in the Money in the Bank ladder match and could end up victorious with the briefcase for herself. The MITB PPV is set to take place this Sunday, at 7pm ET exclusively on the WWE Network.