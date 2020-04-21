WWE Money in the Bank

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is less than three weeks away and this year, it will feature two unique ladder matches.

For the first time, the Money in the Bank contract matches will emanate from WWE's Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut as the Superstars are set to 'climb the corporate ladder' to retrieve the briefcases and earn themselves a guaranteed shot at the World Championship of their brand.

On this week's RAW, three qualifiers took place to determine the men who will represent the Red brand in Money in the Bank contract ladder match. While Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory to win the first one, Apollo Crews and Rey Mysterio won the remaining two qualifying matches.

Apollo Crews battled the veteran MVP for an opportunity to be a part of the ladder match for the Money in the Bank contract. Although he was the underdog heading into that battle, he successfully picked up the win on RAW.

The other qualifier featured Rey Mysterio against Murphy, and this resulted in one of the best matches of the night. The two fought back-and-forth and in the end, the former World Champion picked up the win following the 619 and Splash.

Owing to their victories, Rey Mysterio and Apollo Crews now join Aleister Black and SmackDown's Daniel Bryan for the men's Money in the Bank contract ladder match.

Two more spots are to be filled and the qualifying matches will take place on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown.