WWE News: Former World Champion reveals his fondness for Bray Wyatt

Arunava Ghoshal 18 Dec 2019, 18:20 IST

Bray Wyatt

The latest edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 saw the panel discussing the final pay-per-view of the year, TLC. While sharing his thoughts on the event, former World Heavyweight Champion Christian revealed his fondness for Bray Wyatt and mentioned that he loves how the Universal Champion portrays two different personas.

"If I'm not mistaken this is the first time we are seeing him wrestle as Bray Wyatt not as The Fiend. It's all about layers and this guy has it to spare. He has this persona down to a T, he knows that he is control of everything that he is doing.

"I love the little nuances of him, showing up with the title and then having The Fiend title when he is The Fiend. To me, those are just great little spins on everything," Christian said.

Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC 2019

As Christian stated, TLC marked the first in-ring appearance of the WWE Universal Champion since his return to the promotion earlier this year. Instead of Bray Wyatt, it was The Fiend who had made his presence felt on RAW and SmackDown, and won the Universal Title from Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel.

The fans were very excited to see how Bray Wyatt performed outside of his Firefly Fun House, and his match against The Miz at TLC showed that he didn't need The Fiend all the time. However, The Fiend did appear on the show and seemingly instructed Wyatt to hit The A-Lister with a gigantic mallet.

Although things didn't work out as the Universal Champion had planned, it is safe to say that Bray Wyatt won the WWE Universe over with his debut appearance.