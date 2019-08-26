WWE News: Former World Champion's wife could get him out of retirement

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.35K // 26 Aug 2019, 18:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mark Henry's wife, Jana Perry Henry, and Vince McMahon.

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Nick Hausman of WrestingInc and the former World Heavyweight Champion shared his thoughts on a variety of topics during the interaction

One of the quotes that stood out was Henry talking about possibly coming out of retirement for another match or two. The former ECW Champion said that while he would say no, his wife could influence him to get back to the ring.

He added that he could be enticed into wrestling again if the money is right, as, after all, the bills have to be paid.

“Listen, I told you: ‘If anybody hits me, I’m calling the police. No more wrestling. It’s a lot of hugging, a lot of shaking hands, and a lot of kissing babies [now]. I would say no, but my wife would say yes. If you start throwing a little money around, you know, we’ve got to get them bills paid.” H/t: Credit: WrestlingInc

What's Mark Henry's current role in WWE?

Mark Henry's last WWE match was the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble bout in April 27th, 2018. He eliminated 3 Superstars before being dumped out of the match by Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan.

His most recent WWE appearance took place on the Raw Reunion episode where he was seen alongside other legends.

Ever since retiring from in-ring competition, Henry has assumed the role of being a producer backstage. He is also in-charge of mentoring talents regarding locker room respect and off-air attitude.

Henry is also one of WWE's most active ambassadors and is regarded as a loyal company man, who always makes the right statements about the company.

Henry has been with WWE since 1996, having won the ECW, World Heavyweight and European titles along the way. He was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and as mentioned earlier, is a spirited contributor to WWE's backstage operations.

Advertisement

What's next for Mark Henry?

Mark Henry is still 48 years old and can still compete inside the squared circle if the right scenario comes by.

WWE loves to get its legends back for a one-off match at the big shows and we can see Mark Henry also following a similar route.