WWE News: Former World Champion to make an appearance on this week's RAW

The Animal is slated to show up on Raw this Monday

What's the story?

After Triple H cut an impassioned promo about how much the 70th birthday celebration meant to both Ric Flair and himself, he called out his former brother from Evolution for the attack Batista perpetrated on Flair.

Since he refused to show up face to face in Philadelphia, WWE.com has announced that The Animal will indeed appear on RAW this Monday to confront The Game.

In case you missed it . . .

Triple H had a huge 70th birthday party planned on Raw two weeks ago for his friend and mentor.

While legends like Kurt Angle, Ricky Steamboat and Sting all waited for the Nature Boy in the ring, cameras backstage caught footage of Batista dragging Ric Flair from his dressing room after allegedly attacking him.

The heart of the matter

The Game called Batista a coward for refusing to show up on the following Raw after Batista attacked Flair during a backstage segment.

Since Triple H wants to confront his former Evolution stablemate face to face, it was announced on WWE.com that the Animal will be appearing at Raw tomorrow. It was also confirmed during the Fastlane PPV show.

The encounter goes back to SmackDown 1,000 when in the ring, Batista mentioned that Triple H had done everything there is to do in the business except beat the Animal.

Batista has always wanted one more WrestleMania match with Triple H and it appears that this might be the year that he gets his wish.

After not considering Philadelphia as a worthy town for the Animal to be in, WWE is hyping that he will show up to really give the Game something to be angry about.

What's next?

After the confrontation between Flair and Batista two weeks ago, it was apparent that Triple H had healed enough from the injury he suffered at Crown Jewel as WWE went ahead with the Batista attack angle.

Since Batista is a part-timer, of course, he is going to big-league the WWE and its fans since he is the heel in the feud.

Will they get physical in their confrontation or will Batista simply continue to goad the Game until he tracks Batista down?

