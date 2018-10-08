WWE News: Former World Champion to return for first match in over a year

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 914 // 08 Oct 2018, 02:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Former WWE, WCW, ECW and World Heavyweight Champion, The Big Show will have his first match in over a year this week on SmackDown Live, as part of two qualifying matches for the WWE World Cup.

In case you didn't know

The WWE World Cup is the latest tournament from the company, and follows in the path of tournaments such as the King of the Ring.

Earlier this year, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the Greatest Royal Rumble this past April being the first event since the deal was struck.

Taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, the show saw Braun Strowman win the historic 50-man Royal Rumble, eliminating a record-breaking 13 superstars.

Last month, the WWE announced their second event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

The Big Show will face Randy Orton this week on SmackDown Live, with the winner gaining a spot in the upcoming World Cup tournament.

Orton returned after weeks away from the company at Extreme Rules earlier this year, attacking Jeff Hardy after he lost the United States Title to Shinsuke Nakamura.

This will be the former WCW Champion's first match in over a year, with his last match taking place September 4, last year.

In the match from last year, Show lost to Strowman in a Steel Cage match on Monday Night RAW.

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel will take place November 2 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the World Cup tournament, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against former Champion Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at the event.