WWE News: Former WWE authority figure at SmackDown Live house show

News
2.03K   //    17 Sep 2018, 02:18 IST

Vickie Guerrero (third from right) worked as a heel authority figure for WWE in the past

What's the story?

Former WWE authority figure Vickie Guerrero was reportedly in attendance for a SmackDown-branded house show in Houston, Texas this week.

Guerrero is said to have been at the live event, primarily to cheer her son-in-law Aiden English in his performance at the event.

In case you didn't know...

Vickie Guerrero performed for the WWE for a better part of the mid-to-late-2000s--working from 2005 to 2010 in several major storylines, and continuing the same until she parted ways with the organization in 2014.

Guerrero has since been making sporadic appearances for the WWE on its programming--notably appearing in the inaugural WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Vickie and late-great Eddie Guerrero had two daughters together--Shaul Marie Guerrero and Sherilyn Amber Guerrero.

The forenamed Shaul Marie Guerrero previously wrestled as Raquel Diaz and performed for the WWE from 2010 to 2014, and returned to the indie circuit after a 4-year hiatus from wrestling a few months back.

Shaul is married to current WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Aiden English, and it was as a sign of support for the latter that Vickie Guerrero attended the blue brand's house show on September 15th in Houston, Texas.

English accompanied his "Rusev Day" stable-mates Rusev & Lana to the ring, in the couple's Mixed Tag Team Match against Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega.

Rusev & Lana defeated Almas & Vega in the aforesaid matchup--and proceeded to celebrate in front of the electric crowd in attendance for the live event. Vickie Guerrero later posted a picture of the post-match celebration on social media--

What's next?

Rusev & Lana (with Aiden English) are scheduled to face two members of SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) at tonight's Hell in a Cell PPV.

Would you like to see Vickie Guerrero return to WWE in some capacity or the other? Do give us your thoughts in the comments section...

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
